SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Rep. Blake Moore will be serving the citizens of Utah’s U.S. House Dist. 1 again for the next two years after taking over 69% of the vote Tuesday night and being declared the winner by the Associated Press, according to unofficial preliminary vote tallies.

Rep. Moore, 41, will return to Washington D.C. for his second term in office, after first taking the seat in 2021. He advanced to the ballot after defeating two opponents, Andrew Badget and Tina Cannon, with nearly 60% of the vote on June 28.

In the last year, Moore has served on the House Committee on Armed Services and the Committee on Natural Resources. He is a former foreign service officer for the U.S. Department of State.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Ogden native Moore has been a Salt Lake City resident for seven years. According to Moore, his initiatives revolve around working to lower inflation in Utah, balance the state’s budget, “secure American-made energy, and strengthen (the) military.”

In the past, Moore has aided Hill Air Force Base in taking strides by enforcing “their biggest priorities,” which included the creation of more jobs and additional buildings. Moore also created a Debt & Deficit Task Force in Ogden, said he is actively fighting against Biden’s multi-trillion-dollar agenda, and opposes Biden’s expensive COVID-19 initiative, “Build Back Better,” along with other controversial bills.

Moore released the following statement Tuesday night: