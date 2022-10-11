Rick Jones (left) and Blake Moore (right) debate at the University of Utah. (Image courtesy of Leah Hogsten)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Dignity Index has released more scores for Utah Representative Blake Moore and his First Congressional District opponent Rick Jones following their Monday night debate at Weber State University.

Last Friday, The Dignity Index released the first set of scores as part of a national movement to hold politicians accountable for what they say toward one another. The Index is currently exclusive to Utah politicians, where it is receiving a trial run before spreading nationwide.

Full scores will be released everyday leading up to Election Day on Nov. 8, but the Dignity Index has judged the debate between Moore and Jones, which can be found below as well as their updated averages.

U.S. House of Representatives District 1

Blake Moore (R) – AVG 5.25 (Last AVG reported: 5.5)

6 – Moore earned his highest score after speaking on his co-sponsored legislation with Rep. Jared Huffman (D-CA), known as the Saline Lakes Ecosystem Great Basin Program Act (or Great Salt Lake Bill).

4 – Moore’s score of contempt came during his statements of “frustrations and criticisms” of President Joe Biden. In his comments, Moore said, “You didn’t have to just repeal everything that was going on. You could have actually looked at the things that were in place, and regulation was something that was moving in the right direction. We had very smart regulation that actually targeted some of the issues.”

Rick Jones (D) – AVG 4.5 (Last AVG reported: 4)

6 – Jones praised former Utah Governor Mike Leavitt (R) for his hand in creating Western Governors University to help reduce costs for Utah undergrad degrees. Jones said his daughter was able to get a job at BYU after attending WGU to earn a degree in nursing for a total cost of $3,500.

3 – Rick Jones earned a low score of three following his comment saying, “very much democracy is on the ballot.” Jones pointed toward Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, saying, “His power is the result of gerrymandering and other shenanigans. I would like the voters to consider that.”

The Dignity Index is designed to show that every candidate is able of being dignified as well as showing contempt. Coders with the Index look for comments that exemplify both.

After analysis, The Dignity Index pointed out that last week’s Third Congressional Debate between Rep. John Curtis and Glenn Wright was more dignified than last night’s debate, but overall, candidates have avoided contempt and remained generally positive.

The next debate is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, Oct. 12 between District 4 opponents Rep. Burgess Owens (R), Darlene McDonald (D) and January Walker (United Utah). It will be held at 6 p.m. at the University of Utah.

ABC4 will live stream the event on ABC4.com.