Rent cancellation protests to take place throughout Utah

A protester who took part in the April 25 protest in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – On May 30, people will gather throughout Utah for protests demanding a national cancellation of all rents, mortgages for homeowners, small landlords and small businesses for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic. The organizers protested with the same demands on April 25 in Salt Lake City.

The protesters say that the existing city and state moratoriums on evictions are not enough saying that when the moratoriums are lifted that people will still not have the money to pay in full.

Groups will protest throughout 65 cities across the nation. In Utah protests will take place at Washington Square Park in Salt Lake City, Memorial Park in Provo and in the Walmart parking lot in Cedar City.

