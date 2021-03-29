REMINDER: Slow down in school zones

UTAH (ABC4) – Weather is warming up, COVID-19 numbers are going down, restrictions are lifting and kids are going back to in-person school.

According to the Provo Police Department, children are returning back to in-person school and with tiny tots out and about they are reminding drivers to keep Provo safe.

On March 29, Provo Police are asking travelers to remember to slow down in school zones.

“Watch for our Traffic Team in school zones,” writes the Provo Police Department.

According to officials, their traffic team is located on Center Street and on 900 East. A Traffic team is a group coordinated to ensure children walking in the area are safe from oncoming vehicles.

“Please wear your seatbelt, put down your phone, and pay attention to the roadway,” officials add. “And have a safe week Provo!”