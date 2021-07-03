REMINDER: Drive safe this Fourth of July Weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As many head out on Utah roads for Fourth of July weekend, troopers are advising travellers to think smart and drive safely.

On July 2, the Salt Lake County Utah Highway Patrol and the UHP DUI squad held a 4th of July DUI blitz.

According to Troopers, just before midnight their team investigated a wrong way DUI crash on 8000 South and State Street. Troopers state the driver had an intox result of .218.

“Not only did this driver make the poor decision to drive, they were traveling over 100 mph. This behavior is unacceptable and needs to change,” shares the Utah Highway Patrol.

As more and more head out, officials advise drivers to think twice when driving.

Plan ahead As you head out for Independence Day weekend, have a plan whether you’re driving, riding, or hosting. Troopers say if you are drinking, or someone you know is, it is in everyone’s best interest to plan a safe and sober ride home.

“Don’t let someone get behind the wheel if that person has been drinking,” states the Provo Police Department.

According to the department, planning ahead and ensuring all parties involved in your Independence Day weekend have a safe and sober ride home is essential. Gathering with friends and family can be a fun experience but if you aren’t safe, it could make events turn for the worst.

Be Safe When out on Utah roads, it is vital to be prepared. The Provo Police Department highly recommends that those driving or riding in a car wear a seatbelt.

Report to authorities

When out on the road this weekend, the Provo Police Department is urging drivers to not only pay attention to their own driving but to also other drivers passing by.

Officers say if you see an impaired or drunk driver out on the streets, it is vital to call 911.

As many continue to venture out and enjoy the warm weekend, law enforcement across the state are pushing for safer roads.

“We have increased enforcement this entire weekend! Please make the right decision, don’t drive impaired,” reminds the Utah Highway Patrol.