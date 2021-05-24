REMINDER: Don’t touch or take home wildlife

Mule deer fawns are born with creamy brown coats and white spots. Its coat and spots help the fawn blend in with the surrounding vegetation. (BLM)

UTAH (ABC4) – As many decide to venture outside, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is reminding the public to not touch or disturb baby deer or elk that they may see in the wild.

According to DWR, if you come across a deer fawn or an elk calf during late May or early June, do not touch or engage with them.

“If you do see one, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources requests that you do not touch, try to feed, or take the baby animal home — doing so can have fatal consequences for the animal and could result in injury to you,” officials say.

The division says fawns at this time are typically alone and isolated, which is done on purpose.

(BLM)

(BLM) If you find a fawn in the wild, give it plenty of space. Its mother hid it where you found it. She knows where it is.

(BLM)

(BLM) If you find a fawn in the wild, give it plenty of space. Its mother hid it where you found it. She knows where it is.

(BLM) If you find a fawn in the wild, give it plenty of space. Its mother hid it where you found it. She knows where it is.

(BLM) If you see deer fawns in the wild, give them plenty of space. Their mom will have a difficult time finding them if you spook them and scare them away.

“Newborn fawns are actually alone and isolated during their first weeks of life — and that’s on purpose,” Utah Division of Wildlife Resources Big Game Coordinator Covy Jones shares. “The mother knows that leaving the fawn alone is the best way to protect it from predators.”

According to DWR, newborn big game animals fall into two categories: followers and hiders.

“Followers include bison calves and bighorn sheep lambs, which follow their mothers shortly after they’re born. Hiders, such as mule deer fawns and elk calves, do the opposite — they hide, alone, for most of the day,” they inform.

Officials tell ABC4 that hiding is how fawns feel secure and safe from predators, but after about two to three weeks, the fawn grows strong enough to start accompanying its mother.

According to the division, it is vital that the general public does not disturb the wildlife as Utah’s drought has impacted them significantly.

If you see a fawn while hiking, give it plenty of space. Its mom will have a difficult time finding it if you spook it and scare it away. (BLM)

If you see a fawn in the wild, give it plenty of space. Its mom will have a difficult time finding it if you spook it and scare it away. (BLM)

If you find a fawn in the wild, give it plenty of space. Its mother hid it where you found it. She knows where it is. (BLM)

If you find a fawn in the wild, give it plenty of space. Its mother hid it where you found it. She knows where it is. (BLM)

If you see a fawn in the wild, give it plenty of space. Its mom will have a difficult time finding it if you spook it and scare it away. (BLM)

If you find fawns in the wild, give them plenty of space. Its mother hid them where you found them. She knows where they are. (BLM)

Mule deer fawns are born with creamy brown coats and white spots. Its coat and spots help the fawn blend in with the surrounding vegetation. (BLM)

“Drought conditions are very hard on pregnant does and newborn fawns, in particular,” Jones shares. “The lower food supply due to the drought leads to poor body condition for the adult deer, which could lower adult survival rates, may lead to stillborn births, or can lead to low birth weights and decreased newborn fawn survival. Especially this year, please help the wildlife by not disturbing them.”

Here are the steps to take if you see a deer fawn or an elk calf that appears to be alone, according to DWR: