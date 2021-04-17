Reminder: Do not leave pets in your car

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Weather is warming up and many are out to play, including our furry friends.

On April 17, the Provo Police Department is reminding Utahns to never leave pets unattended in vehicles.

If you are adventuring outside and your animal decides to tag along, it is essential to take them with you everywhere and not locked up in your car.

The officers go on to say that even cracking windows or parking in the shade has almost no effect on the temperature inside a vehicle, which on average is 30° greater than the outside temperature.

Temperatures in a car can exceed 100-degrees within 10 minutes. Even on a mild 75-degree day, cracking a window in your car or parking in the shade doesn’t make a difference. Temperatures inside the vehicle are deadly. Dogs can suffer from heatstroke, irreparable brain damage, or even death.

“Dogs begin to suffer heat stroke around 88°. In the amount of time it takes for you to run inside the store for “just a minute,” Fido could be dead,” warns the Provo Police Department.

If you see a pet inside a vehicle excessively panting, non-responsive, drooling, or listless, call Salt Lake County Animal Service’s Dispatch or call the Provo Police dispatch at 801-852-6210.