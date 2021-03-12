Reminder: Daylight Saving Time to start in March

Utah (ABC4) – “Spring Forward” and “Fall Back” are two phrases Utahns are far too familiar with. And guess what, it is already time to “spring forward” again.

Twice a year Utah, and other U.S. states participate in Daylight Saving Time.

Utah will go back to Daylight Saving Time, or “spring forward,” on March 14, 2021. Daylight Saving Time will end, or “fall back” on November 7, 2021.

Turing clocks one hour ahead in spring is supposed to help us save energy and better utilize the spring light.

According to Time and Date, Daylight Saving Time is a seasonal time change measure where clocks are set ahead of standard time during part of the year, usually by one hour.

As Daylight Saving starts, the sun rises and sets later.

Time and Date states Germany and Austria were the first countries to use Daylight Saving Time in 1916, but a little-known fact is that a few hundred Canadians beat the German Empire by eight years.

On July 1, 1908, the residents of Port Arthur, Ontario, turned their clocks forward by one hour to start the world’s first Daylight Saving Time period, according to Time and Date.

Currently, Daylight Saving Time is used in over 70 countries worldwide and affects over one billion people every year. The beginning and end dates vary from one country to another.

Many people have feelings for or against the use of Daylight Saving Time. In 2020, a Utah bill about the twice-yearly time change was sponsored in the Legislative Session.

According to Lt. Governor Henderson’s Office, “According to SB59, before Utah can observe year-round Daylight Saving Time (DST), Congress must authorize states to eliminate Standard Time, and at least four other Western states need to pass legislation enacting year-round DST. Neither of these things have happened yet.”

So for now, Utah will continue to enjoy springing forward and falling back.