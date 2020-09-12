Remembering Utahns killed in 9/11 attacks

UTAH (ABC4 News) Today marks the 19th anniversary of the worst terror attack in American history. Among the 2,977 victims, three were from Utah.

Kaysville natives Mary Alice Wahlstrom and her daughter Carolyn Mayer Beug were aboard American Airlines flight 11 when it was hijacked and flown into the north tower of the World Trade Center.

Brady Howell, a graduate from Utah State University was working at the Pentagon when American Airlines flight 77 flew into the west wall of the building’s first floor, killing 125 people inside, including 64 people aboard the Boeing 757.

A monument in honor of the three victims all Utahns who served our country since the 9/11 attacks now stands at the Utah State University Botanical Center in Kaysville.