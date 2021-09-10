Remembering those with Utah ties killed during the 9/11 attacks

FILE – In this Sept. 8, 2013, file photo, Charlotte Newman, 8, visits the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in New York. On Sept. 11, 2020, Americans will commemorate 9/11 with tributes that have been altered by coronavirus precautions and woven into the presidential campaign. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

(ABC4) – September 11, 2021, marks 20 years since the worst terror attack on American soil. Four planes crashes – one each in the two towers of the World Trade Center, one in the Pentagon, and the final in a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania – left 2,996 people dead. Among those, three with connections to Utah.

Mary Alice Wahlstrom, a 78-year-old Kaysville native, was aboard American Airlines Flight 11 with her daughter, Carolyn Mayer Beug. This flight was hijacked and flown into the North Tower of the World Trade Center. They had been spending several days with Beug’s twin daughters, who were starting their freshman year at the Rhode Island School of Design in Providence, one report says.

Wahlstrom’s son, Norman Wahlstrom, Jr., carried the 2002 Winter Olympics torch in Ogden in honor of his mother, according to Senate records. Beug was an accountant, CFO, and real estate developer, and a noted music industry executive, music video producer, and director. She established a center for underprivileged children in Los Angeles and even won the 1992 MTV Video of the Year award for directing the music video for Van Halen’s ‘Right Now.’

Brady Howell, a 26-year-old Utah State University graduate, was working at the Pentagon when American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into the west wall. The 64 people aboard the Boeing 757 and 125 people in the Pentagon were killed.

Howell, an Idaho native, was working as a presidential management intern doing intelligence work for the chief of naval operations at the time of the attack. He left behind his wife of four years, Elizabeth Anderson Howell. A Sports Illustrated article says Elizabeth ran the 2002 Olympic torch to the White House, handing it to President George W. Bush.

A monument honoring all three, and the Utahns who have served our country since the Sept. 11 attacks, now stands at the Utah State University Botanical Center in Kaysville.