Remembering Officer Nate Lyday on the anniversary of ultimate sacrifice

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – It was one year ago today; Ogden’s own, Officer Nathan Lyday lost his life responding to a domestic violence call.

The officer was only on the force for 15 months, but the impact he left on his community is still felt today.

“He stands above us continuously watching over us, watching over his brothers and sisters of OPD, watching over his friends and family,” says Lyday’s supervisor, Jason VanderWarf. “What Nate represents is family and friends.”

A flag marks the spot Lyday’s patrol car was put after the killing, allowing the community to mourn and pay tribute to one of their own.

“He grew up in this town, every challenge that he took, everything that he met in life, he took full on,” VanderWarf adds.

Nathan Lyday Memorial at the Ogden Police Department

Unveiled the Friday before Memorial Day is a new stone to honor the officer. Unfortunately, it’s the second this department won’t forget.

“All of the officers from the other agencies are here to support us. I know they feel the same pain, the same loss that we feel in having lost our bothers. It is truly a bother and sister-hood,” says Ogden City Police Chief Eric Young.

Family and friends marched to end the night at the city’s amphitheater for another vigil in the officers honor, encouraging others to be ‘be the light’ that embodied Lyday and the Ogden Community.