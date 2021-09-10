Remembering 9/11: Where to attend memorial events in Utah this weekend

American flags are displayed next to veterans’ graves ahead of Memorial Day at the Crown Hill National Cemetery, in Indianapolis, Saturday, May 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

UTAH (ABC4) – This Saturday marks 20 years since the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in 2001, a day of tragedy that changed the course of American history forever.

This weekend, to commemorate the lives lost and the heroic acts that emerged during those darkest hours, memorial events will be held throughout Utah.

If you’re interested in attending, here’s a list of events happening this weekend to commemorate 9/11.

The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra – 9/11, Coming Together

The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra will be streaming a broadcast performance on Saturday morning at 8:46 a.m., which is the same time the first plane crashed into the north tower of the World Trade Center in New York City in 2001.

The 30-minute broadcast will be narrated by award-winning journalist Jane Clayson Johnson and a special encore performance will be broadcast on Sunday at 9:30 a.m.

Utah Healing Field 20th Anniversary – Sandy

This free event will take place all weekend starting with a vintage car show and food vendors on Friday 9/10 and a ceremony on Saturday night 9/11, featuring a performance from the Utah Symphony and an Air Force Flyover.

The Healing Field Flag Display will be open to the public daily until 9/13. The display features over 3,000 flags honoring lives lost and is located outside of Sandy City Hall. Every night throughout the event, the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps will play taps.

9/11 20th Anniversary Memorial – Tooele County

On Saturday at 6:46 a.m. at the Tooele City Police Department will conduct a Flag Raising Ceremony and a countywide siren system will sound at that time.

In the evening, there will be a free First Responder Safety Fair at the Utah Motorsports Campus featuring guest speakers from city and military officials along with a fireworks display.

Remembering 9/11: Honoring First Responders and Their Families – St. George

To commemorate 9/11, St, George will be hosting an event at Historic Town Square from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday.

The day will feature guest speakers, a youth choir performance, and activities such as patriotic face painting and free carousel rides. Prizes will be awarded to first responders and their family members throughout the morning.

9/11 – 20th Anniversary Memorial Ceremony – Park City

A silent procession will start at 7 a.m. from the Park City Police Department to Miner’s Hospital in City Park.

The procession will feature bagpipers, flag bearers, honor guards, and police and fire vehicles. The public is encouraged to walk along during the event. There will be a flag ceremony with speakers and a rifle honor guard afterward.

9/11 Flag Remembrance Display – Riverton

A flag display will be available to view at Riverton City Park until Sunday 9/12 in remembrance of the lives lost during the 9/11 attacks. Educational plaques will be present, displaying facts about the tragic attacks.

Weber Remembers: The 9/11 Project – Weber County

Free exhibits, an immersive museum, and live entertainment will take place at the Weber County Fairgrounds on both Friday 9/10 and Saturday 9/11.

On Saturday, a Sunrise Fire Memorial will commence at Roy Fire Station No. 31, Riverdale Fire Station No. 41, and Weber Fire Station No. 61.

Riders are invited to join a motorcycle ride at 10 a.m. from Salt Lake City to the Ogden Amphitheater.

A firefighter memorial ceremony will take place at 12 p.m. at America’s Fallen Firefighter Memorial Park near the amphitheater.

20th Anniversary of September 11 Attacks – Utah Valley University

Utah Valley University will be commemorating 9/11 with an exhibit from artist Frank McEntire titled, “Spontaneous Memorial” along with an interactive American flag painting. The flag painting takes place on 9/10 where students and community members can place their handprints using paint to create a large American flag.

The university’s Reflection Center will feature a webinar from the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum with a display on how to counter Islamophobia. UVU employees will be on hand to answer questions and conduct discussions.

9/11 Remembrance Display – University Place, Orem

A picture mural will be on display at University Place throughout the month of September. The display remembers the 2,977 lives lost with each star representing one person and silver stars representing first responders.

9/11 Memorial Sculpture Display – Utah State University Botanical Center, Kaysville

This permanent memorial features a bronze sculpture of a firefighter carrying a little girl at the center.

Surrounding them is a plaque wall listing the names of Utahns who have died in service during 9/11. The wall also displays artwork and poetry from Utah children and honors a Utah mother and daughter who died on American Airlines Flight 11 when it crashed into the World Trade Center.