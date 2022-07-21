DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – After over a decade of searching, the body of a missing Utah woman has been found.

Back in 2010, 32-year-old Amy Louise Westreicher had been living in the Roosevelt, Utah area when she was reported missing from a home in Duchesne County.

Detectives with the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office had been searching for information on the disappearance of Westreicher ever since.

That is until Her remains were recently found in the county by a landowner.

The circumstances of her disappearance are still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office at 435-738-2015 or send an email to sheriff@duchesne.utah.gov.