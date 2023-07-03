SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – If you missed out on drawing a buck deer or bull elk permit during the regular hunt drawing earlier this year, you may be able to obtain one after all. The Utah Division of Wildlife Services will sell remaining big game permits for hunts around the state beginning on July 11.

All permits are first come first served, and you must have a valid hunting or combination license to purchase one of the remaining permits. You can get more information about permits on the DWR website. Those interested in buying a permit can do so online, at a DWR office, or from any available license agent. You can find a list of license agents on the DWR website, as well.

Sales dates for the permits are as follows:

Elk Permits

General-season archery elk permits — for adults and youth — will be available beginning at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, July 11. The general-season archery elk permits are unlimited.

Youth general-season elk permits will be available beginning at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, July 11. New this year, the youth permits will allow any youth — 17 years old or younger on July 31 — to hunt all of the general-season elk hunts, including archery, muzzleloader, and any legal weapon seasons in both spike and any bull hunting units. The hunter will need to use the applicable weapon and harvest the applicable animal for that hunting unit. These permits are unlimited and will be available for purchase from July 11 until the last day of the last general-season elk hunt.

will be available beginning at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, July 11. New this year, the youth permits will allow any youth — 17 years old or younger on July 31 — to hunt all of the general-season elk hunts, including archery, muzzleloader, and any legal weapon seasons in both spike and any bull hunting units. The hunter will need to use the applicable weapon and harvest the applicable animal for that hunting unit. These permits are unlimited and will be available for purchase from July 11 until the last day of the last general-season elk hunt. General-season any bull elk permits — for adults — will be available beginning at 8 a.m. on Thursday, July 13. New this year, the general-season bull elk hunt is split into two seasons. The early-season hunt will be held Oct. 7-13 and offers 15,000 permits. (The youth permits will not come out of that total and are unlimited.) The late-season hunt will be held Oct. 14-20 and has an unlimited number of permits. The muzzleloader hunt will be held Nov. 1-9 and is part of the 15,000 permit total. There are no longer multi-season permits available for any bull elk hunts.

— for adults — will be available beginning at 8 a.m. on Thursday, July 13. New this year, the general-season bull elk hunt is split into two seasons. The early-season hunt will be held Oct. 7-13 and offers 15,000 permits. (The youth permits will not come out of that total and are unlimited.) The late-season hunt will be held Oct. 14-20 and has an unlimited number of permits. The muzzleloader hunt will be held Nov. 1-9 and is part of the 15,000 permit total. There are no longer multi-season permits available for any bull elk hunts. General-season spike bull elk permits — for adults and youth — will be available beginning at 8 a.m. on Thursday, July 20, for the any-legal weapon, muzzleloader, and multi-season hunts. There are a combined 15,000 permits available, with a cap of 4,500 on the multi-season permits.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Deer permits

The general-season buck deer permits that remain after the big game drawing will be available beginning at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, July 18. There are a total of 76 permits remaining.

that remain after the big game drawing will be available beginning at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, July 18. There are a total of 76 permits remaining. Youth general-season archery deer permits will also become available at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, July 18. These permits are not left over from any type of drawing — they are set aside specifically for youth hunters each year. You can find the total number of permits available and the applicable units listed on the DWR website.

Bison and limited-entry deer and pronghorn permits