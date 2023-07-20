SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The wife of Elder Jeffrey R. Holland, an apostle for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, passed away on Thursday, July 20 at age 81, according to the Church.

Patricia Terry Holland died “peacefully” after a “brief hospitalization,” the Church reported. The funeral arrangements are still pending. Information on the cause of her death has not been released.

Patricia (Pat) Holland was raised in southern Utah milking cows and working on the annual potato harvest. She was raised in the Church and later served as a counselor in the Young Women General Presidency, according to the press release.

Pat Holland met Jefferey Holland at Dixie High School, describing him as “the handsomest boy in the school.” They were married in 1963 in the St. George Utah Temple after five years of dating.

She is survived by her husband, three children, Matthew, Mary Alice, and David, and her thirteen grandchildren.

“Pat will be remembered for her commitment to faith and service and for her love of family,” the release said.

