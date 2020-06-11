SOUTH JORDAN (ABC4 News) – Family members, friends and neighbors honored the lives of two young brothers who police say were killed by their own father.

It was a celebration of life in the form of a Wednesday morning walk and bike ride through the neighborhood where 10-year-old Ezra Osborn and his 8-year-old little brother Seth lived until June 2nd when police say they were shot to death by their father Brian Osborn in an apparent double murder-suicide. Family friend and organizer of Wednesday’s event Amanda Brown says the deaths have traumatized the Daybreak community.

“We have kids in this community who are afraid to open their windows of look at the house and our park hasn’t been as full as it used to be,” Brown told ABC4 News. “It was just like a way for all of us to heal, a way to bring life back to our neighborhood.”

Photos of the brothers lined the route and their heartbroken mother shared hugs and tears with attendees. Brown says this event, although painful, was necessary for everyone who knew Ezra and Seth.

“I talked to a lot of the family members and they just said it was very healing,” Brown explained. “To be with the community, to walk with the community and it’s been good to feel joy.”

South Jordan police say that Mr. Osborn was divorced from the boys’ mother but was watching them while she was at work on the day of the incident. Officers had responded to domestic calls at that home prior to the shootings but they have not released a motive for the killings.