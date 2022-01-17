Utah sex offender jailed after new allegations arise

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – On Jan. 16, Gregory Bane was arrested and booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on one count of forcible sodomy and two counts of forcible sexual abuse.

Fifty-eight-year-old Bane was originally charged with thirteen felony charges related to sex crimes against children in 1993. He pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree felony sodomy of a child, and tried to withdraw his guilty plea in 1997 but was denied. On Feb. 27 of 1995, Bane was sentenced with 15 years to life. He was granted parole in Oct. 2020.

His most recent offense involved a victim with diminished mental capacity, who also suffers from epilepsy. In speaking to law enforcement, the victim stated that Bane allegedly entered her room and had been giving her a back rub before he touched her buttocks and told her to take her pants off. The victim explained how she told Bane his actions were triggering past traumatic events to resurface for her. Bane presumably ignored her, turning her over and placing his fingers and tongue on her privates. The victim went on to tell authorities that all of Bane’s actions were unwanted but she refrained from vocalizing that due to fear.

Bane admitted to these actions after having been read his Miranda rights, also stating that he knew what he had done was wrong due to the victim’s diminished mental capacity.

Bane’s current offense is a felony committed while on probation or parole, or while free on bail awaiting trial on a previous felony charge. There is sufficient evidence to support the felony charge. Currently, Bane remains on parole.