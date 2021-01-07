Registered sex offender on probation charged for enticing teen in Cache County

CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A South Weber man already on probation for sex crimes has been charged for enticing a teenager in northern Utah.

According to a probable cause statment, authorities received a report of a man who had come to meet a minor at a church in the area of 2300 W 2200 S in Cache County.

The complainant was able to get a picture of the vehicle’s license plate, which authorities were able to track to 27-year-old Tanner Clark of South Weber.

Clark, according to the probable cause statement, is on probation and is a registered sex offender.

The probable cause says a teenage girl tell authorities that Clark added her on Snapchat in early December. He allegedly repeatedly asked the girl to send naked photos and asked her to meet up with him.

The girl says she and some friends met Clark at a church in Cache County. That’s where Clark asked the girl to come into is car.

When she refused, Clark drove off, but not before the girl’s friends where able to get a photo of his car.

Clark was then taken into custody by his probabtion officer.

Authorities say that because Clark is a registered sex offender on probation, he is not allowed to possess a smartphone or have a Snapchat account.

Clark has now been charged with one count of second-degree enticing a minor by Internet or text and six counts of third-degree enticing a minor by Internet or text.

Clark was charged in 2018 with 14 felonies involving sex crimes with teen girls. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail in 2019 when in a plea deal he pleaded guilty to six third-degree felonies: Two counts of unlawful sexual activity with a 16 to 17-year-old, two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, and two counts of dealing in materials harmful to minors.