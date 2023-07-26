SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Two businesses in Utah are “running for No. 1” this season after making the top 10 for the 2023 edition of the annual America’s Best Restroom contest.

As part of the contest hosted by Cintas, which claims to celebrate businesses that develop and maintain innovative restroom facilities, the public is invited to vote on their favorite restroom now through August 11.

With a nation full of exceptional facilities, which two Utah locations are on the list for “America’s Best Restroom?”

The Little America Hotel (Salt Lake City, Utah)

This upscale hotel in downtown Salt Lake City reportedly made the list for its meticulously detailed design and touches of glamour. According to a news release, each stall features its own crystal chandelier and floor-to-ceiling doors for “total privacy.” Even more, it points out the restroom’s coordinated color scheme, which includes a pink shade unifying the carpet, imported Italian marble, wallpaper, and curated artwork.

Selected for its elevated appeal and classic features, this ski resort is said to feature opulent restrooms with individually enclosed rooms and a complementary layout. Offering visitors a beautiful facility with Italian Carrera marble, as well as bronze and crystal chandeliers. The contest states that its “pristine allure leaves guests feeling bad about entering them with ski boots on.”

Snowbasin, for their part, stated they don’t intend to lose this year’s contest.

“We are a finalist for America’s Best Restroom, and this is something we simply can’t come in No. 2 at,” stated the snow resort’s Twitter on Tuesday.

The top 10 finalists in the contest were selected based on cleanliness, visual appeal, innovation, functionality, and unique design elements.

Whichever business takes the throne this year will be given a royal flush in America’s Best Restroom Hall of Fame and $2,500 in facility services or restroom cleaning from Cintas.

Some of the other finalists among the top 10 include:

Baltimore/Washington International (BWI) Thurgood Marshall Airport (Baltimore, Md.)

Clear Lake and Des Moines River Safety Rest Areas (Jackson, Minn.)

Drusie & Darr (Nashville, Tenn.)

El Rio (San Francisco, Calif.)

Frying Pan (New York, N.Y.)

Hell ‘n Blazes Brewing Company (Melbourne, Fla.)

Juban’s Creole Restaurant (Baton Rouge, La.)

Rabbit Hole (Greenville, S.C.)

To see photos from each of this year’s finalists and vote for your favorite ahead of the August 11 deadline, visit the America’s Best Restroom website.