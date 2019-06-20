Refugees call Utah home while embracing their culture and heritage

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Coming from different walks of life, refugees are coming together to celebrate culture and heritage as part of the second annual World Refugee Day in Salt Lake City.

Refugees are eating food, dancing and sharing experiences that have shaped them into who they are today.

Nimaa Osman was born and raised in a Kenyan refugee camp for six years. Her Somalian parents immigrated there to find safety after the war in Somalia had begun. In 2004, Osman’s family moved to the United States.

As a first-generation Osman to grow up in America, she says the reason she’s celebrating World Refugee Day is because it’s a way to come together and acknowledge “all we have been through.”

“Imagine. Being taken from your home and dropped somewhere in the middle of the world,” Osman says. “You don’t speak the language, you don’t recognize the faces and the culture is so different to you it almost sounds absurd.”

While some may imagine these circumstances, Osman says there’s no need to imagine because as a refugee she and her family have lived it.

“All you know is this is supposed to be the better life and you must get accustomed to it,” Osman says.

While Thursday’s event was for those to embrace where they came from, many agreed that they are proud to call Utah home.

Recognizing the transition between culture and lifestyle is difficult for a refugee, Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupsi told those in attendance that their voices matter and they are welcome here. Biskupsi then declared June 20 as Refugee Day in Salt Lake City.

“Refugees make our state and country stronger,” Biskupsi says. “They are resilient and survivors.”

Biskupsi noted that as Utah’s capitol city, “we must set an example for the rest of the state…and to honor our promises to thousands of refugee families looking for safety.”

