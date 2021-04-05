Red Flag Warning signifies early start to Utah wildfire season

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Dangerous fire conditions are prompting a Red Flag Warning for areas in the Southern and Eastern parts of Utah on Monday.

Officials say the drought is creating dry conditions, which is fueling two burning fires.

“The long-term outlook is we are going to stay abnormally dry,” David Church with the National Weather Service tells ABC4.

The Little Pass Fire in Tooele County is believed to be human-caused. At last check, it is 70% contained and burning 1,300 acres.

The East Myton Complex Fire in Duchesne County is also human-caused. At last check, this fire is 75% contained and has burned 2,700 acres.

“We have already seen a number of fires the East Myton started last week in similar conditions behind a cold front,” Church says.

As the risk of fires starts early this season, there are some reminders. People should make sure campfires are put out before leaving, properly dispose of cigarettes, and don’t use lawnmowers on dry grass.

“We also see fire starts from chains dragging towing trailers, so be mindful of that as well,” Church adds.

Officials say wind and dry conditions could also signify an early start to allergy season.