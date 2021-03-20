Red Cross to reward blood donors with gift cards

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (ABC4) – Are you looking for a way to help out your community but also wanting a little something in return? Well, you are in luck!

On March 20, the Utah Red Cross in hopes to encourage young people to donate blood is rewarding each donor with an exciting incentive.

According to officials, each donor age ranging from 16 to 24 will be rewarded $10 gift card.

The gift cards would then be sent to each donor via email.

Officials go on to include that they will also provide free COVID-19 antibody testing with each blood donation.

The blood drive is anticipated to take place on April 19, at the Eagle Mountain City Hall.

The event will run through 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Anyone interested in donating may schedule an appointment here: redcrossblood.org