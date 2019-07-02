Red Cross shares safety tips for Fourth of July celebrations

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Fourth of July is just a few days away and many will be enjoying the outdoors, watching fireworks and hosting family picnics.

In light of Independence Day and its celebrations, the Red Cross is sharing a few tips to help everyone stay safe.

Rich Woodruff, Communications Director of Red Cross Utah and Nevada region said, “The Independence Day holiday is a great time for summer fun, and we want to make sure everyone stays safe during their celebration. Whether plans include fireworks or fun outdoors, we have tips to keep you and your family safe during the festivities”

Red Cross officials say the safest way to enjoy fireworks is to attend a public fireworks show put on by professionals. They also advise the public to stay 500 feet away from the show.

For those setting fireworks at home, here are a few safety tips from Red Cross:

Never give fireworks to small children, and never throw or point a firework toward people, animals, vehicles, structures or flammable materials.

Always follow the instructions on the packaging.

Keep a supply of water close by as a precaution.

Make sure the person lighting fireworks always wears eye protection.

Light only one firework at a time and never attempt to relight “a dud.”

Store fireworks in a cool, dry place away from children and pets.

For those planing a picnic, Red Cross has some safety tips for that as well:

Don’t leave food out in the sun. Keep perishable foods in a cooler with ice or freezer gel packs.

Wash your hands before preparing the food.

If you are going to cook on a grill, always supervise the grill when in use. Don’t add charcoal starter fluid when coals have already been ignited. Use the long-handled tools especially made for cooking on the grill to keep the chef safe.

Never grill indoors. Keep the grill out in the open, away from the house, the deck, tree branches, or anything that could catch fire.

Make sure everyone, including the pets, stays away from the grill.

In addition, here are some heat safety tips from Red Cross:

Hot cars can be deadly. Never leave children or pets in your vehicle. The inside temperature of the car can quickly reach 120 degrees.

Check on animals frequently to ensure that they are not suffering from the heat. Make sure they have plenty of cool water.

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids. Avoid drinks with caffeine or alcohol.

Avoid extreme temperature changes.

Wear loose-fitting, lightweight clothing. Avoid dark colors which absorb the sun’s rays.

Check on family, friends, and neighbors who do not have air conditioning, who spend much of their time alone or who are more likely to be affected by the heat. If someone doesn’t have air conditioning, they should seek relief from the heat during the warmest part of the day in places like schools, libraries, theaters, malls, etc.

