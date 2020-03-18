Red Cross sets up evacuation center for anyone displaced by earthquake

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Red Cross has set up an evacuation center in West Valley City to help anyone displaced by Wednesday earthquake.

According to a press release issued by the Red Cross, they said they are also fully mobilized to assist with additional resources on standby as needed.

The Red Cross evacuation center has been set up at Taylorsville High School at 5225 S. Redwood Road.

In addition, we are fully engaged with county and state officials to ensure a coordinated response. Social distancing and COVID-19 precautions will also be in place to protect the health and well-being of responders and those that have been displaced. With the continuation of aftershocks and the possibility of additional earthquake activity, the Red Cross offers safety tips via our Earthquake Mobile App available for free download in the App store or text GETQUAKE TO 9099. For real time updates and more preparedness information follow us on social media:

