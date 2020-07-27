Red Cross encourages plasma donations as pandemic continues

FILE – In this Thursday, March 26, 2020 file photo, vials of blood for testing and a donated bag of blood will be sent for testing and use at an American Red Cross blood drive at the Carbondale YMCA in Carbondale, Pa. On Thursday, April 2, 2020, the U.S. government eased restrictions on blood donations from gay men and other key groups because of a drop in the nation’s blood supply triggered by the coronavirus outbreak. (Jake Danna Stevens/The Times-Tribune via AP)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The American Red Cross is seeking convalescent plasma donations, a potentially life-saving treatment for patients with COVID-19, amid the pandemic.

The Red Cross has seen the demand for plasma more than double in the last month as the number of coronavirus cases have increased across the U.S.

Individuals who have fully recovered and received a verified COVID-19 diagnosis are urged to sign up to give convalescent plasma by completing the donor eligibility form at RedCrossBlood.org/plasma4covid.

Convalescent plasma is plasma that is collected from patients who have recovered from an infection and have antibodies that might help fight that infection. The convalescent plasma donors have the unique ability to help other patients recover from the virus.

The American Red Cross reminds the public that blood donations remain in constant need and help save lives.

Donation appointments can be made by downloading the free Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Those who donate blood, platelets, plasma, including convalescent plasma from Aug. 1 to Sept. 3 will receive a $5 Amazon gift card.