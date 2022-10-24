SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The American Red Cross is urging Utahns to give their blood and platelets ahead of this holiday season.

All individuals who donate between Nov. 1 and Nov. 22 will receive a $10 electronic gift card in their email from the merchant of their choice, according to the press release. No information has been released on the list of participating merchants.

People of all blood types are needed, especially platelet donors and those with type O blood. Platelets are tiny blood cells that form clots to prevent bleeding.

Donors are required to show their blood donor card, driver’s license or two other forms of identification at check-in. Anyone who is over 17 years old and weighs at least 110 pounds is eligible to donate. Utah law dictates that minors who are 16 years old and older will need the written consent of a parent or legal guardian.

Utahns can book an appointment with Red Cross by using the Red Cross Blood Donor app, visiting the Red Cross website or calling 1-800-733-2767.

Red Cross has blood donation centers in Murray, Layton, Orem and St. George.