Red Butte Gardens announces summer concert series lineup

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – For one night in September, those at the Red Butte Garden’s 2021 Outdoor Concert Series will be heading to the “Danger Zone.”
Kenny Loggins, best known for movie soundtrack hits such as “Danger Zone” from the 1986 Tom Cruise film “Top Gun,” as well as the title song from the Utah-filmed classic “Footloose,” will headline the lineup of performers at the venue this summer. The full lineup was released on Tuesday.
After cancelling last year’s lineup due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the award-winning outdoor shows will return to the botanical garden, beginning with a performance by Jason Isabell And The 400 Unit on July 30.
In addition to Loggins, who will hit the stage at Red Butte on Sept. 12, the list of performers also boasts a show by Counting Crows, whose hits include “Mr. Jones,” “A Long December,” and “Accidentally in Love.”
Here is the full series lineup with dates:
July 30 – Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit with Lucinda Williams
Aug. 1 – Drive-By Truckers with Cha Wa
Aug. 4 – Mat Kearney
Aug. 6 – Travis Tritt
Aug. 8 – Wilco/Sleater-Kinney with Nnamdi
Aug. 10 – 38 Special
Aug. 15 – Dee Dee Bridgewater / Meshell Ndegeocello
Aug. 16 – Galactic feat. Anjelika “Jelly” Joseph and Dumpstaphunk
Aug. 19 – Watchhouse
Aug. 22 – Blind Boys of Alabama / North Mississippi Allstars
Aug. 26 – Counting Crows
Aug. 29 – Neko Case
Sept. 2 – Squeeze with Colin Hay
Sept. 5 – Rodrigo y Gabriela with David Keenan
Sept. 8 – Roger Daltrey with Dan Bern
Sept. 12 – Kenny Loggins
Sept. 14 – Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real
Sept. 16 – Michael Franti & Spearhead
Sept. 22 – Billy Strings
Sept. 23 – Khruangbin
Sept. 29 – JJ Grey & Mofro
Sept. 30 – Emmylou Harris