SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – With climate change on the rise, there has been more of an interest in recycling, but not all recycling is created equal, and some items should hardly ever be considered for it.

“Many plastic items around your house are not recyclable–things like plastic bags, garden hoses, old toys, or pool inflatables. These items should not be thrown in your recycling bin and can slow or even halt machines processing recyclables,” a spokesperson from the Utah Department of Environmental Quality said. “Check your local city or community website for instructions about what can be recycled. Different companies have different capabilities, so it’s important to know what your local recycling company will accept.”

Other items that often get incorrectly recycled are items contaminated by food waste, and if the food affects the other items in the recyclable bin, everything, even correctly recycled items, will be thrown out.

“Some contamination can be pulled out. For example, if you accidentally throw in a greasy pizza box or glass, in many cases it will be sorted and thrown away before recyclable processing begins. This is not a foolproof process and contamination can have a huge impact on recycling effectiveness,” the spokesperson said.

The Utah Department of Environmental Quality has a list of recycled items, and goes into detail about other items that cannot be recycled traditionally:

Glass: Not all glass can be thrown in the blue bin. For instance, vases, cookware, and windows can’t be recycled. Also, remember, glass isn’t allowed in general recycling bins.

Not all glass can be thrown in the blue bin. For instance, vases, cookware, and windows can’t be recycled. Also, remember, glass isn’t allowed in general recycling bins. Plastic Bags: Plastic bags require a different process, and including them in your regular recycling bin. If a resident wants to recycle their bag, then return those bags to the shopping center where they originated. A tip from The Utah Department of Environmental Quality, “Tie a large dense knot in your plastic bags when disposing. It reduces the opportunity for it to become airborne litter.”

Plastic bags require a different process, and including them in your regular recycling bin. If a resident wants to recycle their bag, then return those bags to the shopping center where they originated. A tip from The Utah Department of Environmental Quality, “Tie a large dense knot in your plastic bags when disposing. It reduces the opportunity for it to become airborne litter.” Styrofoam : Considered a number six plastic and is not processed through local recycling.

: Considered a number six plastic and is not processed through local recycling. Electronics and Batteries : check with your local retail store and see if they do collections as many around Utah are available for this option.

: check with your local retail store and see if they do collections as many around Utah are available for this option. Animal Waste : This should be thrown in the waste bin.

: This should be thrown in the waste bin. Hazardous Waste : These can include paints, oils, and cleaners. Disposing of them improperly can contaminate the environment and be a risk to public health. Check your local hardware store to see if they take collections. For instance, most auto parts stores will take used motor oil. Check online to find the best location.

: These can include paints, oils, and cleaners. Disposing of them improperly can contaminate the environment and be a risk to public health. Check your local hardware store to see if they take collections. For instance, most auto parts stores will take used motor oil. Check online to find the best location. Light Bulbs: Most home-improvement stores and recycling centers accept “regular old light bulbs” and Compact Fluorescent Light bulbs (CFL) (which contain mercury). LED light bulbs don’t contain any hazardous material and can be thrown away. There is an option to recycle them, so check with your local recycling center to see if they accept LED bulbs.

The best way to get ahead of recycling is by creating very little waste, and according to Salt Lake City recycling, residents should be aware of the three “R’s”: 1. Reduce 2. Reuse and then 3. Recycle.

“Many items can be reused or repurposed such as clothing, grocery bags, and containers. Try repairing or mending clothing before you throw it out, and have a good maintenance schedule for appliances and household items. Small repairs are often more cost effective and ensure an item lasts longer. Ask a friend or neighbor if they could use your no longer needed furniture, toys, bikes, or outgrown household items. Donate clothing, electronics, or building items to local businesses that specialize in reuse,” the spokesperson said.