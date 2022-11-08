Jared Leisek from Adventures with Purpose on May, 13, 2022 (KOIN).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Jared Leisek, a founding member of the search and recovery dive team Adventures with Purpose based in Bend, Oregon, is accused of raping a child in Utah 30 years ago.

The State of Utah filed criminal charges against the 47-year-old on Wednesday, Nov. 3, in Sanpete County where the crimes were allegedly committed in 1992. Leisek is facing two counts of first-degree rape of a child, documents obtained by KOIN 6 News revealed.

According to court documents, Leisek allegedly forced himself onto the child, who was between the age of 9 and 10, on two different occasions. Court documents state it happened on or between Oct. 1, 1992, and Nov. 1, 1992, and on or between Jan. 1, 1992, and Dec. 31, 1992.

Utah does not have a statute of limitations for prosecuting sex crimes, including rape.

Adventures of Purpose was founded in 2019 and has solved more than 20 missing-person cold cases. The team uses sonar and diving skills to solve underwater mysteries that are documented on their YouTube channel.

In the past, KOIN 6 News named Leisek as a 2022 Royal Rosarian Newsmaker alongside others involved in Adventures With Purpose.

Leisek’s first court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 30.

KOIN 6 News has reached out to Leisek and Adventures With Purpose for a statement but has yet to hear back.