Records: UPD officers find driver passed out behind the wheel in the middle of the street, blasting music

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News)- A man is behind bars after officers found him passed out in a truck in the middle of the street, arresting documents state.

Det. Mallory with the Unified Police Dept. said officers found 23-year-old Damian Shorthair behind the wheel around 1 a.m. Friday at 1300 West Diane Drive (5460 South).

“[He] was passed out at the wheel with the truck in drive,” records state. “The music was blaring from the vehicle.”

The officer reportedly pounded on the window to try and wake him up. At the same time, arresting documents state another officer responded with lights and sirens, getting Shorthair’s attention.

Shorthair then woke up and pulled the truck forward, ramming the officer’s car, documents state. At the same time another officer used their patrol car to trap the truck from behind.

“[Shorthair] stepped on the gas and was spinning his tires and burning rubber,” according to records.

Once officers were finally able to get Shorthair into cuffs, records state they found six open containers on the passenger floorboard and a glass pipe.

He was booked into Salt Lake County Jail for driving under the influence, aggravated assault, failure to stop at an officer’s commands, interference with arresting officers, driving with an open container, and use or possession of drugs.

