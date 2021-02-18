Record-setting interlodge at Alta Ski Area

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) After nearly 60 hours, the interlodge at Alta Ski Area has been lifted on Thursday. The interlodge had been in effect since Monday night, which is the longest interlodge to date in Alta. The previous record was 52 hours, reported last year.

As of 11:30 a.m., S.R. 210 in Little Cottonwood Canyon remains closed for avalanche mitigation. While interlodge restrictions have been lifted at Alta, only foot traffic is allowed.

Seven feet of snow fell over seven hours at Snowbird.

Snowbird Communication Manager Sarah Sherman told ABC4 Thursday morning that she is waiting the interlodge out.

“We had a few hours of notice,” Sherman said.

Interlodge is when snow levels are so great and avalanche danger is extreme. When interlodge restrictions are in place, folks are required to stay inside and away from windows.

“We were able to get most guests who were not staying at the resort off the mountain and most staff who didn’t need to be up here off as well,” Sherman said.

There are 15 feet of snow in some areas. Crews are in the process of dangerous avalanche mitigation, creating some major delays for skiers.

“The snowstorm is awesome but the avalanches sound like they are gnarly right now,” Andy Starn said.

Starn is from Hawaii, tell ABC4 that he was excited to take advantage of Utah’s fresh snow.

“Hopefully we can get some pow turns today, stoked to be here,” Starn said. “We are going to have to go reconvene and figure out what’s going to happen.”

The break in the snow will help crews who have a lot of work ahead of them.