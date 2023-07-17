SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — They say all good things come to an end and that’s true for the rising water levels at Great Salt Lake which have risen around five feet this summer since hitting historic lows last year. However, that is just the south arm of the lake.

The north arm of the lake rose about one foot. State officials, and scientists, say the record snowpack helped improve conditions a ton but is not enough to “save” the lake.

Water levels at Great Salt Lake have peaked for the year. They rose about five-and-a-half feet from the record lows of last year. Even with improved water levels, about 50 percent of the lakebed is still exposed.

“Unfortunately, this past winter was awesome, and it helped us sort of alleviate some of our stress but it’s not the long-term solution,” the Interim Great Salt Lake Coordinator for Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands Marisa Weinberg told ABC4. While the five-and-a-half feet are more than welcome, Weinberg said, “It’s just a drop in the bucket.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Weinberg told ABC4 the increased water levels bought the state some time to implement more long-term solutions. While she said the state does not have a specific water level set as a goal for the lake, there are a few factors they look at when debating solutions to increase water levels. She explained, “Where we can have a healthy brine shrimp population, where our mineral industry is able to operate normally, where we’re able to get boats out of the marina for recreational purposes.”

How much time did the improved water levels buy the lake?

“The level of the lake now is somewhere in between where it was in 2020 and 2021, so this record snow year really only bought us two years max of time,” Brigham Young University Assistant Professor of Ecosystem Ecology Ben Abbott stated. Abbott and some colleagues recently published a study that looks at different factors that are adding to the lake’s decline and how long it could be before the lake reaches a state of disaster.

Earlier this year, the state raised the berm between the north and south arms of the lake, essentially creating two lakes. Utah Division of Water Resources Drought Coordinator, Laura Haskell, confirmed to ABC4 that while this allowed the south arm to rise by 5.5 feet, the north arm only rose by about one foot.

“The good news is our streams are actually flowing really well. Eighty-five percent of the streams are flowing at normal or above normal,” Haskell stated. So, while reservoirs across the state and Great Salt Lake will see their water levels drop throughout the summer, the high stream levels will help slow that process down.

“All of us depend on it,” Ben Abbott said referring to Great Salt Lake. “The air quality, the biodiversity of this place that we live in and love, and our water security all depends on a healthy lake ecosystem.” One of the biggest causes for concern at this time, he said, is the exposed lakebed which is blowing toxic dust into cities across the Wasatch Front.

“The fact that the Great Salt Lake is a new dust source and is so close this is not a problem that is just going to go away on its own,” Dr. McKenzie Skiles told ABC4.

Dr. Skiles, and other researchers at University of Utah, found that in 2022, the exposed lakebed was responsible for about one-quarter of dust pollution along the Wasatch Front. They looked at the snowpack and found that all the dust that collected on the dust caused the snowpack to melt more than two weeks earlier than it should have.

“We’ve got to move fast. You know, we’ve literally got no time to waste,” Abbott stated. “Even if we do everything we can right now, we’re going to be bumping up against the wire and if we delay, even a few months, we’re not going to make it.”

Abbott said Utahans need to continue conserving and that the state needs to codify minimum water levels at the lake to ensure that enough water is conserved to be sent to the lake in times of drought.