SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Here we go again! The heat continues to build over northern Utah under high pressure with more rain to the south. The potential for thunderstorms and flash flooding in southern Utah is identical to what we’ve seen the past few days.

The most significant storms will form late in the afternoon and continue into the evening before dying off. Temperatures remain below normal down south with mid 90’s for highs in St. George.

Meanwhile in Salt Lake, a high of 101 degrees is forecast this afternoon which will tie the record from 1960 for the most triple-digit days in a month, 15 days.

We hit the replay button, yet again, on Thursday for the region with flash flooding remaining possible along central and southern Utah. Some moisture could move far enough north to generate isolated thunderstorms along northeast Utah, including the Wasatch Back.

This will linger into Friday before sliding south over the weekend. The heat remains in northern Utah over the weekend with more triple-digit days in the forecast. Finally, by the middle of next week, the extended forecast calls for more seasonal temperatures and showers statewide. Stay tuned.

Bottom Line? Flash flood potential remains high over southern Utah through the rest of the week. Relentless heat continuing for northern Utah.



