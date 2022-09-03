SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Labor Day weekend Utah! With the dome of high-pressure sitting over the western United States, we won’t see too many changes compared to what we had over recent days, with highs ranging more than 10° above average in most locations across the state. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with only a slim chance for a few stray light showers in the highest terrain, mainly in the southern two-thirds of the state. In our northern Utah valleys, we’ll continue to deal with poor air quality as well, mainly for the presence of ozone.

Moving through and past this Labor Day weekend, each day is projected to have record breaking/tying heat in Salt Lake City through next Wednesday. In Salt Lake City there’s a chance we best the 102 we saw on Thursday (which is the new all-time record high in the month of September) by getting to 103 or even 104! We could also very well see the record high temperature in the month of September in Logan, 97, fall by getting close to 100 this weekend! A heat advisory will go into effect for the northwestern half of our area, including the Wasatch Front, at noon today and will last through Labor Day on Monday with a chance it gets extended through the middle of next week.

In St. George we’ll be closer to 110 and because of the extreme heat in lower Washington County, an excessive heat warning will be in effect from today through Labor Day. This warning now also includes Lake Powell and the Glen Canyon Recreation area as daytime highs could get as high as 107°.

Some places you can go to escape the heat will be the high elevations and near our lakes and reservoirs. One place that might not mind the hot temperatures is up at Bear Lake with highs near 90 through the weekend. Highs will also be near 90 for the Wasatch Back like in Park City. If you do have any outdoor plans, it’s important to take necessary precautions to beat this late season heat. Take breaks, find shade, pack plenty of hydration, look before you lock your car, and limit outside time during the afternoon hours.

Looking for some relief, models continue to be optimistic that we’ll trend at least a bit cooler by the end of next week as a system moves or at least weakens the high pressure. Based on model trends cooler air should start arriving by Thursday with more seasonal air coming in by Friday into the weekend. There’s also a chance we could finally see moisture make a return. Keep your fingers crossed and stay tuned!

Bottom Line?! The heatwave will persist through the Labor Day weekend.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online! We are There4You!