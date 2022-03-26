SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Saturday Utah! We continue our very warm trend that makes our weather feel more like May than late March.

This is all thanks to a large high pressure system that is sitting towards the coast of California that will move inland during the next few days. This system is leading to our southerly flow to really setup and bring in the warmth.

Due to this, records will not be safe for almost the entire state. The temperatures will be well between 10-20 degrees above average for this time of year. Throughout northern Utah, we can expect for temperatures to be in the 70s and low 80s.

As for central and southern Utah, those highs will be in the upper 70s and upper 80s. Despite the increasing cloud cover, we will still have enough sunshine and warm air moving in that we will be easily seeing those temperatures by the afternoon. If we hit 81 in Salt Lake City, not only would this be the earliest 80 degree day but also the first time we have measured an 81 degree day in March.

For St. George, while the forecasted high is only 88; if everything lines up correctly, we could see our first 90 degree day this year. Heading into the evening, we can expect a warm one thanks to all of the cloud cover and the southerly flow still going strong. Outside plans will not be impacted too much besides by the breezy winds. This will also lead to a very warm start to our Sunday.

In short, record breaking warmth for the Beehive State is on tap to kick off the weekend.

