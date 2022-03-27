SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Happy Sunday Utah! We hope you have been enjoying all of that nice warm weather that has been building into the Beehive State and Great Basin.

We have another day of record breaking warmth but it will not be as widespread as Saturday. Areas in southern Utah will be a few ticks lower on the thermometer thanks to the much thicker cloud cover. The winds will still be quite strong from the south with not only the high pressure having an influence over our area but also our next weather maker.

Wind speeds throughout the day will be getting into the upper teens and even low 20s for most of the western side of the state. This strong wind coming in from the south will still help boost our temperatures to be well above average once again.

In northern Utah, we will be in the 70s and 80s again with Salt Lake City on track to break another daily record high at 80 degrees. In central and southern Utah, our temperatures will hang in the 70s and 80s as well but just slightly cooler than earlier in the weekend.

Cloud cover will begin to really thicken as moisture begins to filter into our area thanks to the incoming storm system moving eastward. Winds will be strongest during the afternoon hours so be sure to secure any loose and light items that you may have outside. This is all just a precursor to what is expected during the beginning of the work week as we see that pattern shift from warm and windy to showers and cooler temperatures taking hold for a bit.

In short, while not as record breaking of a day, it will be a warm one.

Stay ahead of the wild spring weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!