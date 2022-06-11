SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy weekend, Utah! We are getting a taste of summer heat as temperatures run 10-15 degrees above average for this time of year statewide.

We hit 97 in Salt Lake on Friday and 105 in St. George, but highs will be even hotter for our Saturday. The apex of our ridge of high pressure will deliver the hottest daytime highs with triple digit weather all along Washington County, Lake Powell, Zion National Park, and most of SE Utah and Salt Lake City are looking to break the record of 98. We can’t rule out SLC hitting the century mark either!

Our area of high pressure is dominating most of the southwestern United States, but Saturday should be its last full day before it weakens over Utah and tracks east. Sunday we remain hot, but will see increasing winds and additional cloud cover ahead of an approaching cold front dropping in from the NW, bringing us cooler temperatures and possible showers. We could see moisture late into Sunday night near Cache Valley, but Monday brings a better chance for a shower in the morning and midday as the front moves through the Wasatch Front. The temperature drop will be drastic as northern Utah will see a decline of 20 or more degrees from Sunday into Monday. Southern Utah will also feel a little relief from the heat, but not near as drastic – St. George will see highs in the mid 90’s Monday and Tuesday before climbing back up again.

The Excessive Heat Warning in Southern Utah has been extended until Sunday at 10pm. In Eastern Utah, a Heat Advisory has been issued for many of our National Parks including Arches, Canyonlands, and Capitol Reef. This advisory also pertains to Goblin Valley, Moab, Castle Valley, and the San Rafael Swell. Temperatures will range from 100-104 in the area, and the advisory will hold through the entire weekend until Sunday 10 p.m.

Wind will play a big factor in the threat of fires in southern Utah. The SW winds will be triggered by the approaching front and that means critical fire conditions present themselves for Southern and Eastern Utah on Sunday and Monday. A Red Flag warning has already been issued calling for winds between 20-30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, so expect whipping winds and blowing dust. We will be battling extreme heat as well and relative humidity values will be in the single digits in teens. This indicates extremely dry fire fuels in the area are ready to burn. Be extremely careful in the outdoors this weekend and respect any burning bans in place.

Bottom line? Dangerous heat in the south and east, with above average warmth in the north. Fire conditions will worsen through the weekend.

