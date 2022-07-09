SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – High heat is back in the Beehive State and we are looking at the potential of record-breaking heat Saturday, July 9th.

A new heat advisory is posted for our most populated counties in northern Utah including Salt Lake County, Tooele and Rush Valleys, Northern Wasatch Front, and Utah Valley. The cities impacted include Tooele, Grantsville, Vernon, Ogden, Bountiful, Salt Lake City, West Jordan, Sandy, Lehi, Provo, and Payson. The advisory kicks off at noon and will hold until 9pm. Salt Lake City daytime highs will flirt with some records as triple digits return for the weekend, while St. George will see highs above the seasonal average of 102 degrees for the next seven days. The record in SLC Saturday is 102, and the forecast high is 105.

This high heat is a result of a building ridge of high pressure and also results in a warming and drying trend. We also have a strong SW flow in place, which often helps transport warmer air into the state and amps up fire danger.

The National Service is the only agency that can issue a warning or advisory, and a Heat Advisory is usually issued up to 12 hours of the onset of extremely dangerous heat conditions. This usually means the temperatures are expected to reach 100 degrees or higher for at least two days in a row, and nighttime temperatures are not expected to drop below 75. These criteria can vary across the country, especially in areas that are not used to high heat conditions.

Our current forecast for northern Utah follows these criteria as we will see triple digit temperatures both Saturday and Sunday before we cool off slightly on Monday. But, an advisory is likely to go into effect again soon after as we are looking at rising back to 100+ temperatures starting on Tuesday. Southern Utah will also see temperatures above the century mark consistently throughout the week, but as stated above, the criteria for an official Heat Advisory can vary and most of southern Utah is familiar with that type of heat. It wouldn’t be surprising to see one put in place soon, however, starting Monday we are looking at temperatures to exceed 105 for most of the week.

When an advisory is in place, it is advised that you take precautions to avoid heat illness. These include drinking plenty of water, stay indoors when possible, wear light colored clothing, pace yourself, and when possible, employ the buddy system.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah's most accurate forecast both on-air and online!