STOCKTON, Utah (ABC4) – A man is facing criminal charges after police said he was driving recklessly in Tooele County Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, around 2:10 p.m. a Stockton officer saw a black Audi traveling at 81 miles per hour in a 40-mile-per-hour zone near Connor and Silver Avenue on SR-81 in Stockton.

The vehicle continued to travel passed the officer, weaving in and out of traffic as it went by.

Police say the driver eventually stopped about three miles south of Stockton.

“The driver, a 19- year-old male out of Bluffdale, admitted he was speeding and told Stockton Police he was in between sales appointments and was trying to get home to rest before his next appointment,” a social media post from the Stockton Police Department said.

When speaking with police, multiple other drivers told officers how the 19-year-old passed their vehicles in no-passing zones and “blew by them at extreme speeds” while leaving Tooele.

The 19-year-old has been charged with reckless driving, a class B misdemeanor.

The driver’s identity was not made available.