Recent study says Salt Lake City ranks as one of the worst for healthcare jobs

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Considering a career in healthcare? It could mean taking on long hours, taxing shifts, and unknown safety risks, especially in the face of threats like the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although, healthcare workers are on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19 in the United States, and easily one of the most vital groups of essential workers in our economy. Despite job loss in recent months due to economic hardship, jobs in the healthcare industry are projected to grow post-pandemic, adding a million jobs by 2028.

However, a team of researchers at Grand Canyon University saw the need for more research on where healthcare jobs are concentrated right now. For an individual who’s beginning or continuing a career in healthcare, finding a place where those demands can be balanced by opportunity and reward is a top priority.

Data collected for these factors from the following sources for the 50 largest metropolitan areas in the United States to determine the best cities for healthcare jobs in the U.S. right now, considering the job market, cost of living and other indicators.

GCU evaluated factors surrounding work opportunities and the overall affordability of different U.S. cities, the list was able to rank cities.

Some of the factors include:

  • Percent Change in Number of Open Hospital and Healthcare Jobs through April 2020
  • Average Median Pay
  • Employment per 1,000 Jobs
  • Average Location Quotient
  • Living Wages
  • Average Rent

According to the study, Salt Lake City ranked at the bottom of the list with the #4th lowest score. 

The study finds that the top five cities for healthcare jobs in the U.S. right now are Pittsburgh, PA, Cleveland, OH, Providence, RI, Indianapolis, IN and Milwaukee, WI. These five cities include a combination of robust job markets for the healthcare field with a relatively lower cost of living to make for a great place to live and work in the medical field.

