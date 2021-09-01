Recapping Summer 2021: Another one for the record book

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As many may remember, this summer was a scorcher! But this summer was more than just hot, as we tied our all-time record high in Salt Lake City, tied our all-time record high for the state, and we saw our 6th wettest August just to name a few.

Overall statistics for meteorological summer between Jun 1st to Aug 31st.

Looking back at just the overview of our summer season, the overall average temperature for was 80.9° which ties us for hottest average temperature with 2017. We were over 3° of our normal average temperature which definitely shows just how hot we were. One thing that stands out the most is that Salt Lake City saw the hottest average high temperature for a summer at 93.8°. This means we were in the mid 90s almost everyday for the entire season! There were only 20 days this entire summer that we were below 90°, talk about hot!

A look at how many day were above 90, 95, and 100 degrees.

The 72 days of 90+° temperatures is tied for 3rd most in Salt Lake City history. That does not really help paint the picture though, as we had 21 days at or above 100°. This ties us with 1960 and 1994 for most days at or above 100°. But in 2021, 2 of these days stick out the most for us. On June 4th we saw our earliest ever 100° day, beating our previous record set on June 5th, 2020.

*** RECORD BROKEN *** Salt Lake City hits its earliest 100 on record today, breaking the previous record of, get this, June 5th of last year.



HOT! What to expect for the weekend on @abc4utah #utwx pic.twitter.com/d0M9DLn7jR — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) June 4, 2021 Chief Meteorologist Alana Brophy tweets about the earliest 100° day in Salt Lake City history.

The next one was tying the hottest temperature ever record in Salt Lake City. On June 15, 2021, under a historic heatwave caused by a tremendous heat dome, we reached an incredible milestone. On that day at 5:43 pm Salt Lake City tied the record of a high at 107° for the third time in history and the earliest one ever. Other years saw these temperatures in mid to late July when we are normally at our hottest. Never has Salt Lake City in its entire weather history records, dating back to 1874, seen a temperature above 105 in the month of June.

HELLLOOOOOO



Only three times have we ever hit 107 in Salt Lake City history.



Heat wave making dangerous boss moves. @abc4utah #utwx pic.twitter.com/DXbBimE0mQ — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) June 16, 2021 Chief Meteorologist Alana Brophy, just 2 weeks later, tweeting about tying our all-time record.

After a few very hot weeks, Utah was once again under another heatwave that this time came to threaten the all-time state high temperature set in St. George. On July 10th, St. George reached a high of 117° tying the all-time state high temperature that was set on July 5th, 1985. While at first it needed some time for verification the temperature was confirmed a few days later.

It’s unofficial but this is huge news. @NWSSaltLakeCity needs some time to verify it and ensure it’s good but given our past few days this looks solid!! #utwx https://t.co/2do2ndr9lJ — Cesar Cornejo (@cesar_wx) July 11, 2021 Meteorologist Cesar Cornejo tweets about the record tying day in St. George.

Throughout this time frame, the entire state continued to see very poor rainfall, adding to the historic drought that Utah was in. During the entire month of June and July we saw only a little over .6 inches of rain.

Salt Lake City’s rainfall for the summer season.

One thing of note, most of July’s rainfall came during the final 2 weeks of the month coinciding with the monsoon moisture finally making its way up north. August, on the other hand, had different plans y giving us a soaking 2.29 inches of rain during the entire month.

August’s precipitation on the days it fell on.

August started off quite wet getting nearly it’s normal value for the month in 2 days. This lead to quite a bit of flooding around the Salt Lake Valley. Then a little over 2 weeks later a very fall like storm system came in and brought in a tremendous amount of rain over a 3 day span. The Salt Lake City airport received 1.25 inches of rain in that timespan, causing again another round of flooding for many around the state. Then a few days later another quick-hitting system brought in another half-inch of rain with severe strength winds also. Closing out the season though was much quieter with much cooler temperatures and less rain.

As we head into meteorological fall, we will all see what mother nature will throw at us. Going from how this summer went it may be quiet another long season for us!