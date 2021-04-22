SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced Church and Dwight is recalling gummy vitamins after reports of customers finding metallic mesh inside the product.

The company determined that metallic mesh material was found in products manufactured between October 29 and November 3, 2020 and were distributed in stores and through e-commerce retailers from November 13, 2020 through April 9, 2021.

Church and Dwight said they are not aware of any illness or injuries caused by the metallic mesh material, but noted that in some severe cases, ingesting metallic material can damage to the digestive tract.

The products recalled include:

-vitafusion MultiVites 150ct

-vitafusion Kids Melatonin 50ct

-vitafusion Melatonin 140ct

-vitafusion SleepWell 250ct

-vitafusion Melatonin 44ct

-vitafusion Fiber Well 90ct

-vitafusion Fiber Well 220ct

Further information on the recalled products can be found here