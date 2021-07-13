RECALL ALERT: Generators recalled due to fire hazard

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Approximately 3,700 generators have been recalled due to potential fire and burn hazards.

ECHO has issued a recall on about 3,700 of its s EGi-2300 Watt generators after reports of the products overheating or catching fire.

The products affected by the recall are painted orange and black with “ECHO” and “EGi-2300” printed on the side. The products have the model number EGi-2300 and a serial number between EU19483D010001 through EU21021N010180.

Courtesy: Consumer Product Safety Commission

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the generators were manufactured in China and sold at Independent ECHO outdoor power equipment dealers nationwide and online at HomeDepot.com from February 2020 through June 2021.

As of today, Echo has received four reports of the generators overheating or catching fire. No injuries have been reported.

Anyone who purchased the recalled generators is advised to stop using the products and contact ECHO for instructions on how to obtain a free repair.

ECHO can be reached by phone at 800-432-3246 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday