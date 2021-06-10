RECALL ALERT: Certain ATVs recalled due to crash hazard

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – BRP has issued a recall of certain all-terrain vehicles due to a potential crash hazard.
The recall involves about 4,600 units of the company’s Can-Am Outlander and Renegade ATVs.
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the steering knuckle on the ATVs can detach from the lower arm, resulting in a loss of control of the vehicles, posing a crash hazard.
44 models of the year 2021 Can-Am Outlander and Renegade models are involved in the recall.
The vehicles were sold nationwide from January 2021 to May 2021.
Photos of the recalled ATVs can be found below:
BRP is asking anyone who purchased any of the recalled ATVs to immediately stop using the vehicle and contact a Can-Am dealer for a free repair. The company says they are contacting all known purchasers directly.
To see the full list of the recalled ATV models, click here