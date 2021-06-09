SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – About 1.7 million voltage testers have been recalled due to a potential shock hazard.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the Klein Tool Non-Contact Voltage Tester Model NCVT-1 is the device being recalled.

The recall was issued after reports of the power switches on the devices remaining depressed, which may lead a user to believe the device is on when it is actually powered off. This could lead to the device failing to warn the user of live voltage, posing a shock hazard.

Courtesy: Consumer Product Safety Commission

The voltage testers involved in the recall have a yellow body, with a tinted gray tip, a black pocket clip, and a black battery pack on the back.

At the time of the recall, Klein Tools has received two reports of the testers not working properly, including one shock injury.

The voltage testers were sold at Home Depot stores, electrical wholesalers, and some hardware stores nationwide from January 2020 to March 2021.

Anyone who has purchased the recalled devices is advised to stop using them immediately and contact Klein tools for instructions on how to receive a free replacement.

To find a full list of the models involved in the recall, click here.