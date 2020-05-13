‘Really sad’: 45 Centerville families forced to move after mobile home park was sold

CENTERVILLE (ABC4 News) – While many people continue to staying home during the COd-19 pandemic, 45 Centerville families are being forced to move because their mobile home park has been sold.

“This is home,” Deborah Cabezas says while wiping away tears as she tells ABC4 News about living at the Centerville Mobile Estates for 29 years and raising her son here since he was two.

“Standing in my kitchen I just break down,” Cabezas says. “I have a lot of memories here. A lot of memories.”

She and the other residents received a letter on March 23rd telling them the property has been sold to developer C.W. Urban and they have until January 4th, 2021 to get out.

If they leave by October 1, they’ll get $2,000. After that they’ll get nothing. 74-year-old U.S. Army veteran Dennis Tireman has lived here for 47 years and is feeling “nervous,” Tireman said. “I’d like to stay in this area here but I don’t know if I can or not.”

“We have so many seniors here that this is their whole lives,” resident Lindsay Duncan said. “I have one resident down the street that’s 87 years old and she herself said ‘I don’t know how I’m going to do this. I hope I don’t live through this’ and it was really sad because this is her whole life. This is her home. For some people this is their retirement. This is what they thought the rest of their life was going to be and for somebody just being able to come in and take this from us, it’s hard.”

With the ongoing pandemic, residents tell me this is the worst possible time to be forced to move.

“When we got the letter we were told to stay home,” Cabezas said. “I went in and was like ‘I don’t feel safe anymore’. I’m supposed to be home but I feel like I was losing my home.”

ABC4 News left a phone message for the real estate company purchasing the park and as of Wednesday evening had not received a response.

The Centerville City Planning Commission will address residents’ concerns at their meeting Wednesday evening.

To join the meeting, go to https://zoom.us/j/92318624042?pwd=cGM0dEgvRkI3Q2t0MmhlOHhzclR5Zz09

Meeting ID: 923 1862 4042

Password: 184222

