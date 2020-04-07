Real Salt Lake issues statement in light of COVID-19 pandemic

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 News) — Real Salt Lake issued the following statement Tuesday in regards to the COVID-19 pandemic’s affect on the club.

“Since Major League Soccer’s postponement of all league matches until at least May 10, the club’s executive team has been working diligently to develop a successful continuity plan to sustain operations during these extraordinarily difficult and unprecedented times caused by the severe impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

We have been informed that the Federal CARES program will not be available to the organization. As a result, we are forced to adapt and align our workforce appropriately to face these new challenges and difficult circumstances. This will require a reduction in salary for all executives and staff as well as a decrease in staffing levels across the organization, which includes a furlough of some of our staff members. This is obviously a distressing outcome as we deeply value and appreciate each of our employees.



Upon the recommencement of league play, we will re-staff accordingly.



We look very forward to all our teams returning to action and to our amazing community once again filling our stadiums with the energy, passion and excitement that only Real Salt Lake, Utah Royals FC and Real Monarchs fans can generate.



Our thoughts go out to everyone affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in our community and throughout the world.“

