HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4) – Active military members from all across the western U.S. are competing in a first-ever soccer tournament.

The Commanders’ Cup is taking place this Memorial Day weekend.

Real Salt Lake is hosting the matches at the Zion’s Bank Training Facility.

Six military bases are competing to win the cup, and on Friday, Utah’s Hill Air Force Base battled Nevada’s Nellis Air Force Base in the first match of the weekend.

The two teams tied, with a score of 0-0.