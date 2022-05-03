SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Real Salt Lake (RSL) has announced that two of the top soccer clubs in Mexico are coming to Rio Tinto Stadium this summer.

RSL says that Chivas and Santos Laguna will play in an exhibition match on June 15.

This will be the second year in a row that Rio Tinto has hosted Liga MX teams in what’s called the “International Friendly.”

The president of Real Salt Lake, John Kimball, says Utah is now being recognized as a premier place to host sporting events, and that it’s important to bring Utah’s Hispanic community to these types of games featuring international players.