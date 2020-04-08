Real estate tech company donating $100K to struggling Utahns

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Utah real estate tech company is donating $100,000 to help Utahns stay in their homes during COVID-19 pandemic.

The company Homie said they created the “Homie Fund” to provide financial assistance to the United Way and help keep residents safe and indoors, during economic uncertainty and job loss.

The money will provide financial assistance to Utahns facing home foreclosure, rental assistance, utility bill demands, food insecurity and more. The fund will be provided through the United Way’s Emergency Assistance and Community Needs Fund.

A press release issued by Homie said the fund is part of the UWSN Emergency Assistance and Community Needs Fund, which assists those impacted by COVID-19. Donations to the Homie Fund will be directed to help Utahns avoid home foreclosure and pay utility bills.

“Now more than ever, we feel that it’s so important for all Utah families to have a place to call home”, said Johnny Hanna, Homie co-founder and CEO. “We are honored to be able to partner with the United Way to help during these challenging times.”

“We know that the economic impacts of this pandemic are just beginning – and that to get through this we will have to work together,” said Bill Crim, President and CEO of United Way of Salt Lake. “We’re deeply grateful to companies like Homie that have acted so quickly to make sure economically-vulnerable Utahns have the help they need to weather this storm.”

Homie is a real estate technology company. For more information about them visit their website www.homie.com.

For more information on the United Way of Salt Lake, you can go to their website uw.org.